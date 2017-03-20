Officials identify Idaho man killed in Montana crash

polizei siren lights13 (Photo: KTVB)

BUTTE, Mont. - Butte-Silver Bow County officials have released the name of a 47-year-old Idaho man who died after being struck by a semitrailer while pushing his car off the interstate in southwestern Montana because it had run out of gas.

The Montana Standard reports Michael Joseph Bailey of Harrison, Idaho, died at about 1 a.m. Saturday near Rocker.

The Montana Highway Patrol said Bailey's car had its emergency lights on and that the semi driver tried to stop, but was unable to avoid hitting the car. Trooper James Beck says a woman who was helping to push the car was thrown into the ditch and suffered a broken finger and some cuts.

Beck says the truck driver, who was from Pocatello, Idaho, was hauling three trailers.

© 2017 Associated Press