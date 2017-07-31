Man dies after falling from raft in Snake River

Snake River (Photo: KTVB)

JACKSON, Wyo. - A 60-year-old man has died after falling from a raft while fishing on the Snake River in northwestern Wyoming.

Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the man was not wearing a life jacket when he fell into the water Sunday afternoon between Wilson and South Park - a stretch of river that is accessible only by boat.

Other rafters found him downstream, but efforts to resuscitate him failed.

The man's name hasn't been released.

His was the third death on the Snake River in Wyoming in a month. Twenty-one-year-old Oliver Woodward of Atlanta died after being thrown from a raft on July 4. His body was found a week later. And 48-year-old Christopher Chapman of Pocatello, Idaho drowned on July 8.

