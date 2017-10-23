ALOHA, Ore. -- A man bit off the fingertip of a Washington County sheriff's deputy who was responding to a domestic violence call Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched about 2:50 a.m. to the Belleau Woods Apartments at 14960 SW Tracy Ann Court, on a report of a pregnant woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, police said.

When they arrived, several people in the apartment started to scuffle with deputies.

As deputies tried to detain the suspect, 24-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Reyes, he began fighting them and bit two of them. One lost the tip of an index finger and was taken to the hospital.

"The hardest thing about it is there was someone pregnant involved in this domestic disturbance and that a deputy had the tip of his finger bitten off... obviously it’s a serious injury it’s a reminder that the dangerous things deputies face every day going into any situation especially domestics that can sometimes be inherently very dangerous," said Deputy Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff's Office

Talbot declined to say whether or not the fingertip could be reattached. The other deputy suffered minor wounds and did not require hospitalization.

Rodriguez-Reyes is accused of assaulting public safety officers, coercion, second-degree kidnapping, five counts of aggravated harassment, resisting arrest and harassment.

His father, 42-year-old Francisco Rodriquez-Estrada, is accused of three counts of harassment, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Rodriguez-Reyes is being held in jail, Rodriguez-Estrada was booked and released.

