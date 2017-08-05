Large fire in southeastern Oregon 15% contained

Cinder Butte Fire on August 5, 2017. (Photo: From Inciweb)

BURNS, Ore. - A wildfire that started Wednesday in southeastern Oregon has grown to more than 52,000 acres.

The Cinder Butte Fire was 15 percent contained as of Saturday morning. It is burning about ten miles to the west of Rilley, Oregon, off of U.S. Highway 20 between Burns and Bend.

The Burns District Bureau of Land Management has assigned 273 personnel to the fire, which is burning tall grass, brush and timber.

Updates on the fire will also be posted here.

© 2017 KTVB-TV