Idaho inmate firefighter back in custody

Angelo Manuel Diaz (Photo: IDOC)

BOISE - An Idaho inmate who was helping fight one of the wildfires in Northern California is back in custody after walking away from his crew.

Angelo Manuel Diaz, 37, was reported missing at about 11:30 Friday morning near the town of Sonoma.

A Napa County sheriff's deputy found him about three hours later.

Diaz says he got lost while going to a restroom.

Diaz was sentenced to three to seven years for drug possession earlier this year in Bannock County.

He is part of a 19-member crew that left the South Idaho Correctional Institution on Oct. 14, two correctional officers went with the crew, which is based in Santa Rosa, California.

