'I got a new piercing': Branch impales ski instructor's lip

Natty Hagood got more than he bargained for when he attempted a jump between two trees at the Jackson Hole ski resort. He crashed and ended up with a branch impaling his lip. (Photo: Natty Hagood)

POCATELLO - A ski instructor trying to jump between two trees on a Wyoming mountain says he crashed and ended up with an 18-inch branch impaling his lip.



Natty Hagood, who works at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, was snowboarding with friends last week. The 29-year-old tells the Idaho State Journal that at first he thought his helmet strap got pushed into his face.



But he said he soon realized it was a branch jabbing through one side of his lip and out the other.



He joked to a friend that he got a new piercing and then broke the stick shorter himself before ski patrol took him off the mountain.



Hagood says the most painful part was the numbing shots he received before doctors removed the branch and repaired the wound with 15 stitches.

To help pay for his medical expenses, Hagood started a GoFundMe page. The page has already reached its $1,500 goal.

© 2017 KTVB-TV