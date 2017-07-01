Health advisory issued for parts of Central Oregon lake

Lake Billy Chinook in Jefferson County, Oregon. (Photo: nesneJkraM via Thinkstock)

BEND, Ore. -- Officials have issued a health advisory for parts of a popular central Oregon lake.

The Oregon Health Authority says high levels of harmful toxins associated with blue-green algae have been found at Lake Billy Chinook.

Officials tell The Bulletin that the toxins can be especially harmful to children and pets.

The advisory covers parts of the areas where the Metolius, Deschutes and Crooked rivers enter the lake.

Officials say people should avoid swallowing the water while swimming or inhaling water droplets in areas where the algae is found.

The toxins can't be absorbed through the skin, but can cause skin to become puffy with a red rash.

© 2017 Associated Press