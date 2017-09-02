Growing Jolly Mountain Fire prompts new evacuation notices

Jolly Mountain Fire (Photo: Kittitas County Sheriff) (Photo: Littler, Caryn)

CLE ELUM, Wash. - New evacuations notices were issued overnight because of the Jolly Mountain fire, which has burned more than 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) near Cle Elum, Washington.

A level 3 evacuation - which means "go now" - was issued for residences along Lake Cle Elum.



Law enforcement went door to door with evacuation notices for people who live north of the Double O Ranch Road to the Boulder Creek area. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says people who live in this area should leave immediately.

A level 2 evacuation notice has gone out for the entire town of Ronald and the entire city of Roslyn to the Bullfrog roundabout.



The Sheriff's Office also issued warnings of an approaching fire to people at the Suncadia Resort and people south of state Route 903 and north of Interstate 90 from Bullfrog Road to Cle Elum city limits, and the City of Cle Elum north of I-90.

The Jolly Mountain Fire has now burned more than 14,500 acres and is still not contained. Around 440 firefighters are on the fire lines. Lightning ignited the fire three weeks ago.

There's a Red Cross shelter at the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum.

