A car slid off a road and ended up in a backyard in Clackamas County Friday morning (Photo: Clackamas Fire District #1)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dozens of vehicles crashed in multiple incidents Friday morning as freezing rain coated roads in a layer of ice.

Semi-truck crashes close Northeast Marine Drive

A crash involving multiple semi-trucks closed Northeast Marine Drive in Troutdale between the I-84 frontage road and Sundial Road. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.





One vehicle from the crash on Marine Drive. (Photo: Rod Stevens)

Husband, wife both crash vehicles in Happy Valley

Incredibly, a husband and wife only received minor injuries after, in separate incidents, both slid down a steep hill in Happy Valley, and the wife's van fell 30 feet down a cliff.

The wife was driving a white van on Southeast Wyndham Way when she began sliding down a steep downhill. She slid to the bottom of the hill and continued sliding until her fan fell off a sheer cliff. She dropped 30 feet and landed upside down in a backyard.

She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Then, her husband drove a black pickup truck down the same road and slid, crashing into a home near the cliff his wife's van tumbled off of. KGW reporter Pat Dooris, who was at the scene, said the husband was five to 10 feet from falling off the same cliff.

Dooris said the road was so steep and slick that it was nearly impossible not to slide down the hill.

The couple's identity has not been released.

Massive I-5 pileup

As many as 50 vehicles may have been wrecked or trapped in a pileup early Friday morning on Interstate 5 southbound at Capitol Highway.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported only minor injuries from the I-5 crashes. Two separate wrecks shut down the freeway lanes for about three hours until two lanes were finally cleared. For several hours, the ramps from I-84 westbound and I-405 southbound to I-5 were closed to prevent vehicles from entering the gridlock.

A person on the Capitol Highway overpass captured the carnage in a three-minute video. While labeled as fatal crash, no one died.

KGW's Rachael Rafanelli was on the scene before dawn, capturing the efforts to clear the wreckage.

Semi-truck plunges down embankment

On I-84, a semi plunged down an embankment that required Corbett Fire Department crews to use ropes to lower themselves to the cab. The driver was out of the vehicle and the windshield had to be broken to reach the passenger. Neither were seriously hurt. Watch here

Overturned truck in Corbett area, Feb. 3, 2017 ice storm, KGW

A treacherous Southwest Barnes Road was closed for a time Friday morning. Watch here

