Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can't find job

Rachel Dolezal (Photo: KREM.com)

The former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader who resigned in 2015 amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black says she is near homelessness.



Rachel Dolezal tells Britain's The Guardian newspaper that she cannot find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.



Dolezal has acknowledged that she is "Caucasian biologically," but says she identifies as black.

She explains to The Guardian that she "began to see the world through black eyes" as a teenager after her parents adopted four black children. Dolezal says she decided to be publicly black years later following a divorce.



Dolezal maintains that she did nothing wrong.

“If I thought it was wrong, I would admit it. That’s easy to do, especially in America. Every politician, they’re like, ‘I’m sorry’ and then they just move on and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, they apologized and it’s all good’. Five minutes later, nobody remembers it. I’m not going to stoop and apologize and grovel and feel bad about it. I would just be going back to when I was little, and had to be what everybody else told me I should be – to make them happy,” Dolezal told the Guardian.



Dolezal details her experience in an upcoming memoir titled "In Full Color."

Copyright 2017 KTVB