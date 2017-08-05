Forest fire growing near Anthony Lakes

View of Bear Butte Fire from Baker City, Oregon, on Friday, August 4, 2017. (Photo: Christopher Taylor via Facebook)

BAKER COUNTY, Ore. - A new forest fire is burning near Anthony Lakes on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.

The Bear Butte Fire was first reported at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Its estimated size is 500 acres, and the fire is ten percent contained as of Saturday afternoon. An earlier estimate put the fire at 700 acres, but that was revised after new mapping.

The fire has been burning within a mile of the Anthony Lakes Recreation area, away from associated campgrounds, cabins, trailheads, and the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.

Forest Service Road 73 is closed between the North Fork John Day Campground on the west and the national forest boundary on the east.

Forest Service Road 43 is closed north of the Anthony Lakes Highway and up to the intersection with FS Road 4350.

Due to the growing complexity of the fire, a Type 2 Incident Management Team will take over local command of the fire Sunday morning.

Updates on the fire and related area closures will be posted here.

Other fires in eastern Oregon include:

Cinder Butte - 52,000+ acres near Rilley

Morgan Creek - nearly 2,300 acres north of Huntington

© 2017 KTVB-TV