Fire north of Huntington grows to 2,000 acres

BAKER COUNTY, Ore. - Air and ground crews are fighting the Morgan Creek wildfire in the Snake River Canyon about ten miles north of Huntington.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. MDT Thursday. Firefighters worked all night in steep, rocky terrain with strong down-canyon winds.

The fire is on the west side of the canyon near Snake River Road.

A news release issued Friday morning by Vale District Bureau of Land Management ecologist Kevin Moriarty says the fire is now estimated at about 2,000 acres in size, on general sage grouse habitat.

The fire threatens wind turbines, a radio repeater and a couple of other structures. There is no estimate on when it might be contained.

Resources assigned to the fire include two dozers, seven engines, and three Type II crews.

Smoke may affect neighboring towns. Drivers are asked to slow down in the area.

The fire was reported as human-caused, but investigators are still working to determine exactly what started it.

