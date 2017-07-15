Fire burning near Pomeroy believed to have been sparked by lightning

Snake River fire in Pomeroy (Photo: KREM)

POMEROY, Wash. – Crews are working to put out a 500-acre fire near Pomeroy, Washington, Saturday.

Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They believe it was sparked by lightning.

Washington Emergency Management officials said the fire is threatening homes crops and cell phone towers in the area. No evacuations are in place.

State Fire Mobilization was approved for the fire around 8:00 a.m. Saturday and a Type 3 Team has been assigned.

The Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources says the fire is burning downstream from the Nisqually John Landing along the south side of the Snake River in Garfield County.

