SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI announced Thursday the Montana woman found dead in the trunk of her car near the Spokane Airport last September died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a release, the FBI said based on the evidence gathered, analyzed and processed, we have determined Maze's death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Before her death, Rita Maze called her family and told them she had been kidnapped at a rest stop.

Her daughter, Rochelle Maze, described the phone call to KREM.

"She was talking to my dad, told him 'help me, help me,'" she said. "She was in the trunk of her car, she thinks she was hit with something or by someone she didn't really see. I told her I loved her and my dad told her that he loved her and she said that she loved us, and then the phone shut off."

Maze died from a single gunshot wound to the torsor. Law enforcement officials at the time said investigators found no reason to suspect foul play. In December, the FBI issued a release saying, "Based on the evidence gathered thus far – we are not actively seeking any suspects in this case. However, it should be noted that the investigation remains ongoing, pending the results of laboratory analysis."

Although the FBI at the time did not believe anyone else was involved in her death, they did not come out and officially called it a suicide because they said they were waiting on lab results.

