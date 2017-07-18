Family, strangers rally together after Oregon parade death

BAKER CITY, Ore. - A small eastern Oregon city's parade this past weekend started out as a celebration, but ended in devastation.
Baker City was rocked to its core when Dylan Thomas fell off a float and later died at a hospital - on his seventh birthday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Dylan's family has received an outpouring of support from the community.
His mother, Megan Thomas, says vigils, a fundraiser and a memorial service have brought the already tight-knit community even closer together.
Dylan was sitting on a float with his 10-year-old sister when he fell and was struck by the vehicle's rear wheels. He died later at a nearby hospital.
Thomas says her son was "a loving, energetic little boy who loved life and would do anything to make anyone smile."
As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Dylan's funeral expenses had brought in more than $26,000 in donations.
