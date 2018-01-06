Report: Inslee to visit Rattlesnake Ridge as landslide threat prompts evacuations

Washington Governor Jay Inslee plans to visit on Sunday the Rattlesnake Ridge area in Yakima County, where landslide concerns prompted residents to evacuate Friday.

According to the Yakima Herald, Inslee spokesperson Jaime Smith says Inslee hopes to assess the area and meet with local emergency management officials. More than 50 local, state and federal agencies are working together on the incident, according to Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.

More people were packing up and evacuating Friday night because of landslide concerns.

Tomas Guzman brought his truck to a friend's home, just off Thorp Road. They worked for four hours to pack up the family of three, and get away from the Rattlesnake Ridge area.

"We don't want to wait until the last minute," Guzman said.

Yakima County Office of Emergency Management has urged about 50 people living near Thorp Road to evacuate, and so far more than 80 percent have left.

By now, many in the community have seen the aerial video that shows a long crack in Rattlesnake Ridge. The movement was first noticed in October.

% INLINE %

Meagan Lott, a WSDOT spokesperson says the land is sliding 1.4 feet each week.

Yakima County Office of Emergency Management estimates that 8 million tons of earth could slide within the month.

Lott said when it comes to a landslide, "It is not a matter of if but when." She added that there is a best-case scenario.

"What we are being told is the material above Thorp Road will most likely go into the pit site below and kind of stabilize itself out," she said.

But Lott acknowledged it is possible the landslide could move toward homes and Interstate 82. Freight containers loaded with concrete barriers are set up along Thorp Road. WSDOT says it would not stop a landslide. However, the chain of containers is being used to block falling rocks and debris from I-82.

"This morning we had a rock come down and land on to Thorp Road which is the county road that is currently closed right now, and it was the size of a baseball," said Lott.

If activity picks up and more rocks start to fall, WSDOT could close I-82. On a typical day, about 30,000 vehicles travel the stretch of Interstate near Thorp Road. If it does have to close, WSDOT says drivers would have a 15-mile detour.

© 2018 KING-TV