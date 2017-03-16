Day care owner charged with leaving infants to go tanning

jail (Photo: Zach Stotland/KTVB)

BEND, Ore. - Police say a 31-year-old Bend woman has been accused of leaving seven children at her home day care while she went tanning.



The Bulletin reports January Neatherlin was booked into jail Wednesday on child neglect, reckless endangerment, theft and criminal mistreatment charges.



Bend Police Lt. Jason Maniscalco says police received a tip that led them to set up surveillance outside the home and say officers watched as parents dropped off children.



Hours later police say they saw Neatherlin drive away and say she was found at a tanning salon.



Out of fear for the children's safety, police say officers entered the home and found seven unattended children ranging in age from 6 months to 4 years inside.



Detectives called the parents, who took their children to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

