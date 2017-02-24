Couple from Idaho dead after 5-vehicle crash on Utah highway

polizei siren lights15 (Photo: KTVB)

HYDE PARK, Utah -- Authorities in Utah say a married couple from Idaho died and several other people were hurt in a five-vehicle crash on a slippery stretch of highway north of Logan.

North Park police say 85-year-old Robert Haworth and his 78-year-old wife, Henriette Haworth, were killed in the wreck about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 91 in Hyde Park.

Investigators say Robert Haworth was trying to avoid an accident on slushy roads when his vehicle was struck broadside after spinning sideways across southbound lanes.

A Logan City garbage truck was among other vehicles involved in the pileup. It struck a roadside power transformer.

