KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Cool, damp weather brings relief to US wildfire outlook

Associated Press , KTVB 3:40 PM. MDT October 01, 2017

HELENA, Mont. - Wildfire forecasters say cool, damp weather has brought relief to the northwestern U.S., northern Idaho and western Montana after a trying summer, but the fall fire season is getting underway in Southern California.

The National Interagency Fire Center said Sunday the risk of big wildfires will be above average for Southern California through December.

The risk is also high in central and northeastern Montana, which is gripped by a severe drought.

RELATED: Idaho wildfire activity decreasing in cool weather

The center's monthly forecast calls for average risk of big wildfires over much of the nation through the end of the year, although parts of the Midwest and South could face elevated danger.

More than 13,200 square miles have burned nationwide this year, putting 2017 on pace to be one of the worst in a decade.

© 2017 KTVB-TV

KTVB

Chetco Bar Fire: How a small blaze erupted into Oregon's largest wildfire

KTVB

Idaho bills parent of juvenile $84,500 following wildfire

KTVB

These 9 iconic places burned in Oregon's wildfires. How badly were they damaged?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories