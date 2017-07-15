Boy killed in accident at Baker City parade

BAKER CITY, Ore. - A seven-year-old Baker City boy has died after an accident that took place Saturday during the Miner's Jubilee Parade.

The Baker City Police Department said in a news release that at 11:17 a.m. Pacific Time, the boy fell off a float and was struck by the rear wheels of a commercial vehicle.

The police department said that all indications are that this was a tragic accident, but the Baker Co. Major Crime Team, Baker Co. Sheriff's Office patrol units, Oregon State Police and Baker City Police are working with Baker County District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff to investigate the incident.

Baker County public safety chaplains and mental health workers from New Directions Northwest also responded to the scene.

