Mother reports finding blade in daughter's Halloween candy

A small blade was found in the candy wrapper.

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A 13-year-old Beaverton girl was opening candy after trick-or-treating Tuesday night when she found a loose blade inside a candy wrapper, authorities said.

The girl’s mother told Washington County sheriff’s deputies she took her three kids trick-or-treating in their neighborhood near Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Quetama Road.

The woman said after returning home, her daughter opened a small Twix bar and found a blade, which appeared to be from a pencil sharpener, inside the wrapper.

It’s unclear if the candy bar was completely sealed before the girl opened it.

The sheriff's office is asking parents to remind their kids to inspect all Halloween candy before eating it.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Washington County dispatchers at 503-629-0111.

