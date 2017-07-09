Teen dragged by bear in Colorado survives

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

BOULDER COUNTY - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is tracking down a bear that attacked a 19-year-old man early Sunday morning at a campground in Boulder County.

The sheriff there says the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. at Glacier View Ranch, a religious retreat and camp west of Jamestown.

“There's four spots where its claws dug into me,” said Dylan, the 19-year-old who was attacked as he gestured towards his head. “And then it pulled me into its mouth and then it grabbed me with its teeth right back here, and when it pulled it tore the skin and scraped along my skull which was like the cracking noise that I heard.”

A 19 yo. in Ward woke up to a bear dragging him across the ground by his skull. 9 hours and 9 staples later he's alive and well #9news pic.twitter.com/rfgaDBWNAs — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) July 9, 2017

It would not be an exaggeration to call Dylan’s survival miraculous. A survival instructor at his camp, it only took him a few hours in the hospital to recover from his injuries.

CPW says the bear attacked unprovoked meaning there wasn’t open food or scented clothing in Dylan’s vicinity.

He was sleeping outside in a teepee along with four other counselors at the time.

“I thought I was dreaming for a second and then I thought this hurts too bad to be dreaming,” Dylan said.

CPW says finding the 400 lb. bear has become a top priority for the agency which has sent out bloodhounds to help.

“We need to chase these animals off. They need to have a healthy natural fear of people,” said CPW spokeswoman Jen Churchill. “This is really a bear that could be a continual threat to people in this community.”

While the bear could eventually pose a threat CPW says right now there is no immediate danger to those in or around Ward.

Camping will resume as normal at Glacier View Ranch. The last human death from a bear attack was in 2009.

Churchill says bears need to know your presence that's why they say you should always make noise and fight back if necessary.

