Avalanche warning continues for most of northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Utah Avalanche Center has extended an avalanche warning into Wednesday for most of the mountainous backcountry of northern Utah.



The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the Bear River Range, western Uintas and all the Wasatch range including Ogden, Provo, Salt Lake City and Park City.



The warning issued Monday was set to expire Tuesday. But the center operated by the Forest Service says avalanche danger remains high due to recent snow and wind atop widespread areas of unstable snow.



More than a foot of snow fell in the Park City area Sunday night.

The center says human triggered avalanches are likely and can be triggered remotely from long distances above and below a snowfield.



The warning does not apply to ski resorts where avalanche hazard controls are deployed.

