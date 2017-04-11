Authorities seek help identifying female in decades-old case

Jane Doe has been unidentified since 1971.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. --- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is trying to identify a woman whose body was found in the Pacific Northwest four decades ago.

NCMEC is working to identify a Jane Doe who was found deceased more than 45 years ago.





The female was believed to be between 14 to 25 years old.

Jane Doe was found in 1971 near a campsite in Cave Junction, Oregon, wearing a pink and beige waist length coats, a tan long-sleeved turtleneck blouse with a neckline zipper, a pair of Wrangler jeans and a pair of square-toed leather brown shoes with gold buckles.

Jane Doe was also wearing a Mother of Pearl ring with the letters “A L” scratched into the surface and coins dated back to 1970.

New forensic isotope testing indicated that the female may have spent time in the north-east corner of the United States, moving west into the Great Lakes, and even further west to Washington state and Oregon.

The forensic isotope results also revealed that Jane Doe possibly lived or grew up anywhere north along the line between the United States and Canadian Border.

NCMEC is featuring Jane Doe here, along with more than 700 cases of unidentified children.

Anyone with information should call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.





