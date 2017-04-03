Police say an infant was found abandoned in a yard in Lakewood, Wash. (Photo: KING)

A three-month-old boy was found alone outside in Lakewood Monday morning and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Lakewood police say a person was walking in the 8500 block of John Dower Road Southwest around 1:30 a.m. They thought they heard an animal in distress then discovered it was an infant lying in the grass.

Paramedics arrived and discovered the boy was cold, but otherwise healthy and had no injuries. The child was taken to a hospital and placed into custody with Child Protective Services.

Police searched the area but did not find the parent.

The boy is white and was wearing a green and blue, striped onesie with the words "Little Brother" on the front.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the child to come forward. Call the Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5000 or South Sound 911 Dispatch at 253-798-4721.

Washington state has a safe-haven law that allows a parent to leave a child under 72 hours old with someone at a fire station or emergency room, no questions asked. However, if this child is three months old as believed, that would not apply here even if the child had been left at one of those facilities.

Child Protective Services says parents can call 1-866-EndHarm (1-866-363-4276) if they need help. CPS also advises parents to consider giving up the child for adoption rather than abandoning it, or contacting family and friends for help.

