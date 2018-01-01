2018 rings in new Oregon laws that raise taxes, fees

Gas Pump (Photo: KING)

EUGENE, Ore. - Oregon residents will start to pay more to register and drive their vehicle and to buy some beverages.

The Register-Guard reports the increase is due to a hike in fees and new taxes that take effect Jan. 1.

The state's gas tax increased by 4 cents a gallon, bringing it to 34 cents.

The state's vehicle registration increased by $13 per year.

The moves are part of a seven-year, $5.2 billion transportation package that passed in July.

The gas tax and vehicle registration fee are scheduled to increase again over the next six years.

Customers will also see a 5-cent price increase on bottle and cans of beer and soft drinks since the state raised the 5-cent deposit to 10 cents in April.

© 2018 Associated Press