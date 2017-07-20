19-year-old firefighter killed by falling tree in Montana

A wildfire burning in the forest. (Photo: KTVB)

MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana.

Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital.

Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.

Grayback officials said in a statement that Johnson was part of a 20-person attack crew responding to a fire in the Lolo National Forest.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says the fire was burning over a half-acre near Florence Lake, about 9 miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

Sheriff's officials say they are investigating.

