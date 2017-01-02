Recycle your Christmas tree for free this week

Christmas tree recycling (Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BOISE - If you want to recycle your Christmas tree free of charge, this is the week to do it.

For Ada County and Mountain Home residents, Republic Services will be picking up trees Jan. 2 - 6 on regular trash pickup days. They must be cut into four-foot lengths, and must be free of lights, ornaments, tinsel, and stand.

Tree branches should be bundled and weigh less than 60 pounds. Flocked trees and wreaths will not be accepted.

If you don't put your tree out on the curb this week, you can drop it off at the Ada County Landfill free of charge until Jan. 14.

Canyon County does not have a tree recycling program, but residents can still set their trees out to be picked up with their trash.

