Record crowd estimated for Idaho City chili cook-off

IDAHO CITY - Hundreds of people enjoyed some good company and good eating Saturday at the 31st annual Idaho City Chili Cook-off.

The event is a major fundraiser for the Idaho City Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers estimate that about 400 people showed up -- the biggest turnout in years.

"I can't remember there being more people," said Rhonda Jameson, the chili cook-off organizer. "I was not prepared because it was raining all day, and double the people from last year came out. It was just fantastic."

The judges awarded first place to local gas station owner Gary Secor, for his "Gas-up Chili."

Travis Petersen's "Shanty Shack Chili" won the people's choice award.

