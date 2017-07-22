Funeral and memorial services were held Saturday for a 15-year-old boy who drowned in Quinn’s Pond.

The executive director for the International Rescue Committee in Boise Julianne Donnelly Tzul said since the accident, many members of the community are pushing for more accessible swimming lessons for refugee children.

"While I was at the reception for Dieudonne's funeral today a young man who is going to be a junior at BSU in structural engineering sat me down and said ‘Now what are we going to do to make sure refugee kids have swimming lessons?’”



Dieudonne Eca was a refugee who had just arrived in Boise before the accident. Tzul said Dieudonne and his family fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo after staying in refugee camps for several years.

"If you've been living in a camp that doesn't have a water source around it or even if it does it's simply not the cultural practice to go play in the water right,” she said. “You're suddenly uprooted and you’re living in a place where water is part of our culture."



She said these children need to learn the same skills many American children learn.



"You have the skills to float. You have the skills to dog paddle. You have the skill not to sink," Tzul said.



While there are many wonderful swimming programs available to refugee families, but they aren’t always accessible she said. That’s for a few different reasons like the lessons might not be near public transit or the time doesn’t fit a work schedule, so her idea is to develop a program where swimming lessons are done right the apartment complex pools.

"Though there is nothing to salvage the loss of a human life especially the life of a child it has electrified people from many different parts of our community to change what we do to do what we do better," Tzul said.

Tzul said this idea is in the very early stages, so there are no details about when it could start.

© 2017 KTVB-TV