Public input sought on Spaulding Ranch plans

The city hopes to preserve the Spaulding Ranch site for future public use. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback on a plan for a one-of-a-kind park.

The city is hosting a public meeting Wednesday for Spaulding Ranch. The 20-acre site is located along Cole Road just south of Mountain View Drive.

The historic farmstead still has some of its original structures which were built in the late 1800s.

The ranch is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and is locally zoned as a historic district.

At Wednesday's meeting the city will present its master plan for the site and take feedback.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Valley View Elementary School in the gymnasium.

