Public grazing sparks spirited debate at Boise forum

BOISE - Livestock grazing on public lands has sparked debate across western states for years, and has brought attention to anti-government groups, such as to those who occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016.

The topic remains highly contested and today a forum reviewed both the past and future of grazing on public lands.

The panel put on by the Idaho Law Review, covered species conservation, the role of government in grazing, and speakers offering different perspectives.

“What has been happening in past several months has really created a lot of buzz about public lands in Idaho,” said Kaycee Royer, chief symposium editor for the Idaho Law Review.

So, the Idaho Law Review chose to make it the topic of their 2017 symposium. Friday morning presenters from the U.S. Department of Interior laid out the legal implications of public grazing.

From there, speakers gave presentations on both sides of the fence.

“We wanted to get people who were pro-grazing as well as people who are anti-grazing in regards to species management,” said Royer.

Kristem Ruether of the Western Watersheds Project is anti-grazing.

“Public land grazing in on the decline for two reasons, one it's fundamentally incompatible with conservation and recreation, and two because it’s so economically marginal,” said Ruether.

Her viewpoint hit a nerve with local wool grower Barry Duelke from Twin Falls.

“In terms of what we bring to the community, literally a small operation brings hundreds of thousands of dollars into a rural community. The bad actors are gone, the bad businessmen are gone, you have good stewards of the land, good stockman that are the survivors in our industry,” said Duelke.

Royer says she welcomes participants like Duelke to spark a passionate conversation.

“We would love for people to find common ground here, that’s our goal is to tell people this is the state of our public lands and we really want to get people involved in the conversation how we manage these things,” said Royer.

