Proposed camping upgrades for Horsethief Reservoir

Horsethief Reservoir (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will hold an open house Tuesday afternoon to discuss proposed camping upgrades at Horsethief Reservoir.

Officials are pursing grant money to build four full hookup camp host sites at the popular fishing and camping destination.

Additional funds would be used to buy and install steel fire pits in several developed campsites at the reservoir.

The open house will be held Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fish and Game's Nampa office, located at 3101 S. Powerline Road.

