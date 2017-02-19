Quagga mussels on an Idaho license plate. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Both the Idaho House and Senate are looking at ways to prevent invasive species from getting into state waters.

The fear is if the quagga mussel invades Idaho waterways, it will cost the state millions of dollars in damage.

Last week a bill that would amend the Idaho Invasive Species Act was introduced to the Senate. That bill would create an Office of Invasive Species Policy within the Office of Species Conservation.

This week, Rep. Mat Erpelding, R-Boise, plans to introduce a bill that would help fund invasive species border checks. The legislation would raise the boating rate for out-of-state boaters from $22 to $30.

Erpelding said that would generate between $125,000 and $130,000 to help ensure quagga mussels aren't brought into Idaho.

"Quagga mussels grow very, very fast. They kill natural habitats inside of the lakes that they're introduced to," he said. "And not only that, they attach themselves to metal and so they ruin our hydroelectric facilities, they ruin agricultural irrigation systems and they ruin tourism in Idaho."

Erpedling is spearheading the bill, but said it’s a non-partisan issue and has multiple co-sponsors.

Quagga mussels have been found in states surrounding Idaho including Nevada, Montana and Utah.

