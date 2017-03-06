Propane torch starts Nampa house fire

Fire on Maple St in NAmpa (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

NAMPA -- Two families have been displaced after a home in Nampa caught fire Sunday night.

According to Nampa Fire Battalion Chief Dave May, the fire at the home near Maple Street and Colorado Avenue started when a man in the basement tried to light a cigarette with a leaking propane torch.

"Evidently, it flashed and started a small fire in the room," May said.

The man was able to smother the fire with a blanket and partially put it out before firefighters arrived, May said, but flames made their way into the framework in the furnace area.

"The room is burned quite a bit, a lot of smoke damage in the house," he said.

None of the home's five residents - two adults and three children - were hurt.

"Even the guinea pig made it out OK," May said.

The battalion chief estimated the fire caused about $15,000 worth of damage, but said the families should be able to move back in this week.

"They'll be out of the house for two or three days probably, while insurance is able to come in and do some clean-up work on it," he said.

He urged people to avoid risking fires with propane accessories by storing them outside in a shed or garage, rather than inside the house.

