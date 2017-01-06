KTVB
Close
Closings Alert 83 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Prize Center

KTVB 2:59 PM. MST January 06, 2017

 

Win a Monster Jam VIP package!

Includes four VIP tickets, four pit party passes, a VIP meet and greet and merchandise!

ENTER HERE

Copyright 2016 KTVB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories