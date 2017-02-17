Private prison official says bonuses were paid for cutting costs

Prison (Photo: KTVB file)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A former regional manager for private prison company Corrections Corporation of America says top employees at a private prison in Idaho were given yearly bonuses if they cut costs on salary, wages and other operational expenses and met other company goals.



CCA, which has since changed its name to CoreCivic, operated the Idaho Correctional Center under a $29 million annual contract with the state of Idaho until chronic understaffing, violence and other problems prompted Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to order the state to take over the facility in 2013.

Kevin Myers was CCA's managing director who oversaw the Idaho prison and several others. He testified Thursday in a federal lawsuit against the company brought by a group of inmates at the Idaho prison.



The inmates contend CCA understaffed the prison to boost profits, causing dangerous conditions in which they were attacked.

