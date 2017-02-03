President Trump's immigration order takes effect

The International Rescue Committee (Photo: KTVB)

President Trump's executive order regarding immigration is now in effect. The order halts the nation's refugee resettlement program for 120 days. The president has said he's doing it to protect Americans against potential terrorists. The order though has caused both controversy and confusion.

"The rules are different for each group," said Julianne Donnelly Tzul with the International Rescue Committee.

The order places an indefinite ban on Syrians, which includes refugees, as well as those with work visas or student visas.

"Anybody who is coming from Syria is barred from entry, regardless of immigration status," Tzul said.

The order also placed a 90-day ban on anyone from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Libya, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

Friday afternoon, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked that ban.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson had sued, saying the order caused significant harm to residents and effectively mandates discrimination. Minnesota was also in the suit.

Lawyers for the U.S government argued that the states don't have standing to challenge the order and said Congress had given the president authority to make decisions on national security and admitting immigrants.

Friday's ruling puts an immediate nationwide halt to the implementation of the seven country 90-day ban.

However, the 120-day ban on any refugee, regardless of where they are from, is still in effect.

"No matter what country your coming from whether it's from Congo, or Bhutan, or Burma, or Canada, not that that would happen, but any country where someone is a refugee. Where their immigration status is refugees," Tzul said.

The 120-day ban only applies to refugees, those leaving their country in fear of persecution. The ban does not apply to any with student visas, green cards, or work visas.

Finally, the order also limits the amount of refugees that can come to the United States from 110,000 to 50,000 once the ban is lifted.

"We don't know what the rules will be, we don't know what the tests will be, we don't know how many people will," Tzul said.

