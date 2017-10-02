Preparing for active shooter situations

Active shooter training is required for all Idaho State Police troopers. (Photo: ISP)

MERIDIAN - Active shooter situations are something law enforcement agencies try to prepare for. They go through extensive training to be able to stop these incidents when they happen.

Take the Idaho State Police for example: Active shooter training is actually a requirement for ISP troopers to even get their badge. Once they're officially on the force, they have annual active shooter trainings.

The goal for law enforcement in an active shooter situation is to find, isolate and disarm or get to the shooter. They try to plan for as many situations as possible, but it is hard to plan for everything.

ISP Captain John Ganske said the shooting in Las Vegas was unpredictable and it's something law enforcement agencies can learn from.

"A lot of times it's really hard to mentally prepare for these types of instances, but what we focus on is trying to get the officers to fall back upon their training," he said. "We give them as much and as advanced training as we possibly can, and our thoughts are once they hit a stressful situation that they'll revert back to their training."

If you are ever in an active shooter situation, Ganske said there are three responses you should think about: run, hide or fight.

He recommended running first. If you can't run then hide. Try to hide behind something that can act as a shield. And if it's absolutely necessary, he said fight back.

"It's not always the right choice to fight back," Ganske said. "But we say at the last resort, if you don't have any other options available to you and your life is in jeopardy, you know fight back and don't give up."

