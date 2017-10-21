Power outage affecting part of Nampa

Idaho Power (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

Idaho Power crews are working to restore power after an outage that is affecting more than 1,900 homes and businesses.

The outage was first reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nampa Police say that several transformers blew in the area of Happy Valley Road and East Amity Avenue, near Columbia High School, and that some traffic lights along Garrity Boulevard and Flamingo Avenue were not working because of the outage.

If you are in an intersection where traffic lights are not working, treat it as a four-way stop.

Idaho Power crews were also working Saturday night to restore smaller outages, one affecting 32 customers in Middleton, and another affecting 73 in northwest Boise, roughly north of State Street between Collister and 36th.

