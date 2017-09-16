Power company maps energy plan for Idaho and Oregon

Idaho Power (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho Power wants to retire two coal-fired power plants it says won't be able to produce electricity at competitive prices.

The move is part of a 20-year plan to provide energy for Idaho and Oregon that has drawn critics worried about cost, pollution and energy needs.

Boise-based memory chipmaker Micron Technology and the Sierra Club are among organizations that worry the coal plants aren't shutting down fast enough.

Idaho Power in the 155-page plan released in June also considers building a 300-megawatt natural gas facility in southwestern Idaho and completing a 300-mile (480-kilometer) transmission line to Oregon to tap into the Pacific Northwest energy market.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is taking public comments on the plan.

