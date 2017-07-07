Logs are creating a "potential life-threatening hazard" on the South Fork of the Boise River. (Photo: Elmore County Sheriff's Office)

ELMORE COUNTY - The Elmore County Sheriff's Office and Elmore County Search and Rescue are warning people to be aware of what they are calling a "potential life-threatening hazard" on the South Fork of the Boise River.

There is a collection of logs spanning approximately two miles up from the Neil Bridge take out.

The logs were discovered over the Fourth of July weekend when a raft containing six passengers overturned.

Officials say all six people were able to rescue themselves, but they were forced to stay in the area overnight without equipment.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office considers the hazard extremely dangerous and it is recommended that people avoid this section of the river.

