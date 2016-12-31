BOISE - The Potato Drop festivities kicked off early Saturday, starting with a giant crane positioning the giant "Glotato" for its rise above the Capitol.
The first entertainment act of the day featured the 'Summerwind Skippers,' a group of competitive jump-ropers, who showed off their quick feet and unique tricks to music.
RELATED: Potato Drop Event Guide
The "Glotato" will rise to its official resting place at 6 p.m., where it will remain until the big drop at midnight.
Copyright 2016 KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs