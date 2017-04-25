Postal Service offers new ‘informed delivery' service

The U.S. Post Office in Boise (Photo: KTVB)

A digital twist to snail mail has made its way to southern Idaho.

The U.S. Postal Service has a new and free service called "informed delivery" that lets you see what will arrive in your mailbox that day before it's even delivered.

You simply sign-up for the service and each morning you'll receive an email with black and white images of the front side of the mail to be delivered to you that day.





“Every DBCS, or our letter sorting machines, have cameras on them to help us sort the mail, and so now as we shoot those pieces through we're able to capture an image of it, and then that image is going to be downloaded into a database that you then can retrieve through this dashboard or your desktop to view what's coming through your mailbox," said Dan Corral, Postmaster of Boise.

You can sign up for the service on the USPS website.

