Pond No. 2 at Esther Simplot Park reopened

A pond at Esther Simplot Park that has been closed since September 6 is open to the public again.

City officials closed Pond No. 2 after water samples tested positive for a species of algae that can be harmful to humans and animals.

The pond is the smaller of two ponds inside the park, and has no beach area. It is located to the west of the main pond and gets much less recreational use, according to city officials.

Staff members were able to eliminate the algae blooms by treating the water with chemicals. Tests now show algae levels have gone down and are well below health advisory levels. The city is also working a long-term plan to control E. coli and future harmful algae blooms in the ponds.

Officials say it is not uncommon for algae blooms to develop in local ponds during the summer heat. The pond was closed to ensure visitor safety.

Although Pond No. 2 has been reopened, the Boise Parks and Recreation Department is urging visitors to obey all posted signs and parks rules at Esther Simplot Park and nearby Quinn’s Pond. Dogs are no longer allowed in those areas.

The main pond at Esther Simplot Park and Quinn's Pond were not affected by the algae blooms, according to the city.

