Police: Woman dies in crash on Fairview Avenue

BOISE - One woman is dead after crashing her car into a building on Fairview Avenue this morning, according to police.

Boise Police officers were called to a crash near Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road just after 7 a.m. Officers say it appears the woman was driving east on Fairview when her Mitsubishi Galant went off the road and struck a power pole. The car then continued through a field and struck a building at the corner of Fairview and Sunrise Manor Way.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The female driver of the car was found to be unresponsive when officers attempted to help her. Paramedics responded, but the woman died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The woman's name and cause of death will be released by the Ada County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Because of the crash, about 1,600 Idaho Power customers in Boise and Meridian are without power.

According to Idaho Power’s outage line, the affected area is from Franklin Road to Interstate 84, and from Cloverdale Road to Meridian Road.

A spokeswoman for Idaho Power says when crews arrived on scene they realized there was substantial damage to the pole and had to take more customers offline to make the repairs.

She estimates it will be about 1:30 p.m. before power is fully restored to all the affected customers.

