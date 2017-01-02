Police urge caution when helping with a crash

I-84 westbound near scene of Sunday morning's crash. (Photo: Troy Colson\KTVB)

CALDWELL -- Idaho State Police has a cautionary message after a crash on Interstate 84 killed one man and left another in critical condition early Sunday morning.

We hear so many stories of Good Samaritans rescuing people from the scene of accidents, and you may want to jump into action after witnessing something like that as well. But police say every situation calls for a different response, and that usually means calling them first.

Law enforcement isn't telling you not to be a hero, but they are warning drivers to consider their own safety first, especially when road conditions are less than ideal.

Idaho State Police say 37-year-old Ricardo Sanchez, of Caldwell, lost control of his car and crashed into the median guardrail in the westbound lanes of I-84 at about 1:40 a.m. on Sunday. Another driver, 48-year-old James E. Harrell, of Middleton, stopped on the right shoulder to help Sanchez.

Both Sanchez and Harrell were outside of their vehicles when two other vehicles came upon the scene and swerved to avoid hitting Sanchez's car, which was sitting partially in the left lane. Police say Sanchez and Harrell were then stuck by vehicles involved in the crash. Sanchez died at the scene and Harrell was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where he is in critical condition.

KTVB spoke with one woman who passed that crash with her husband on Sunday. She says Sanchez's car crashed on a slight curve on the freeway that made it even harder for drivers to see in the dark.

Idaho State Police Sgt. Scott Tulleners says there are times and places to stop and help crash victims, but he advises you to not put yourself in an already dangerous situation

"Given that some of these areas are 80 miles an hour and slick roads," Tulleners said. "You could be adding to the problem."

If you do come upon a crash, police say use your best judgment.

"If it looks like something that you probably don't need to stop on, then call it in and we'll come take care of it," Tulleners added.

Remember: first responders have the tools and the resources necessary to come to the rescue in those situations, such as road flares and flashing lights.

But if you do feel as though you can help, Tulleners says position your vehicle in a manner that neither the vehicle nor you could get hit. It's best if you can safely move somebody off to the side of the road and into a safer spot.

If you are the one that has gotten into the wreck and you are still able to drive your car, police say move it all the way out of the lane. If it is not moveable and you're not severely injured, police say stay in your car because if you do get out it is only a matter of time before a driver could hit you.

However, if you feel the need to get out of your car because you're in a dangerous spot, get to safety as quickly as possible.

"Get over on the other side of the barrier and stand as far away from the freeway as possible," Tulleners added.

As you drive past a crash, move over safely but don't do anything drastic like slam on your brakes or jerk your car- especially when visibility is low and roads are slick.

"The law requires you to slow down upon approaching that scene or emergency vehicle, so keep that in mind for us."

ISP says troopers have even been close to getting hit this winter because some drivers either weren't paying attention, weren't moving away from the crash, or were driving too fast.

