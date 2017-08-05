Police: Two men dead in Wendell murder-suicide

File image

WENDELL - Authorities in Gooding County say two men are dead in a murder-suicide at the Magic Valley Portuguese Hall in Wendell.

Sheriff Shaun Gough has told the Times-News that 56-year-old Tony Sousa of Wendell and 34-year-old Augustin Nopal Eonu of Paul were killed with a rifle Friday.

The sheriff did not say which one of the men shot the other.

Sousa was the president of the Portuguese Hall, and Eonu was a construction worker doing renovation work.

The sheriff said other construction workers were outside the hall, but did not hear what led up to the shooting.

The hall is used for Portuguese religious celebrations as well as other community and cultural events.

