Police still searching for Boise man who disappeared 10 years ago

Jeramy Burt (Photo: BPD)

BOISE - It’s been 10 years since Jeramy Burt was last seen by family and friends. Boise Police detectives still consider Burt an endangered missing person.

This week marks the 10th anniversary of when police began investigating the 33-year-old man’s disappearance. So far, detectives have not found any information leading to his whereabouts.

The only clue was the car Burt was last driving was found burned up in the Owyhee desert in May 2007. A thorough search of the car failed to turn up any evidence that led to Burt’s whereabouts. They do believe foul play was involved in his death.

Burt left behind a child who has been taken care of by family since he disappeared.

Detectives say they conducted interviews and an extensive investigations in the weeks, months and years after Burt disappeared.

They are asking the public for help in solving this cold case. Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is urged to contact Boise Police detectives or call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

Burt was last seen on Feb. 11, 2007, leaving his home on the Boise Bench. He was reported missing the next day.

He is described as light skinned male, with brown hair, hazel eyes, 6-foot-2, 197 pounds and he has a 2-inch scar on his knee.

To mark the 10th anniversary of his missing date, Burt’s family will release balloons and hold one minute of silence at the northwest corner of Holt Arena in Pocatello at 2:11 p.m. on Saturday. Feb. 11. The public is invited.

