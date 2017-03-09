Police share tips on keeping your business as safe as possible

Police believe the same man robbed the Human Bean and four other local businesses. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Boise police are investigating five different armed robberies around the Treasure Valley, all reportedly connected to one man.

The most recent happened Wednesday night at Continental Loans near Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.

In all five cases, the suspect is described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, wearing all black.

Police believe the Human Bean on Broadway Avenue was robbed by the same man on February 21.

Owner Alex Furioso says the suspect walked up to the Human Bean drive-thru window and pretended to order a coffee.

“The young African-American man with a hoodie pointed it at her and said 'give me all your money,'” said Furioso.

The employee handed over some cash and the suspect ran off.





Suspect in Feb. 20 robbery of the Jacksons Food Store at 897 South Cole Road. (Photo: Boise police)

There were security cameras inside the coffee shop but since the incident, Furioso has added additional security measures including cameras outside.

“Since, we have beefed up security, we have private security come by, checking on all the doors, especially at night since it gets dark a little earlier,” said Furioso.

The whole ordeal lasted just 30 seconds.

“Obviously we want people to be as safe as possible but try and get that description, a description is huge,” said Boise Police Sgt. Ed Fritz.

The Boise Police Department says if you're ever involved in a similar situation, take as many mental notes as you can.

“Maintain whatever evidence you can, whether if that person touched a counter, touched a door on the way out, or things of that nature, that can maybe help us get fingerprints on that person,” said Fritz. “It’s the small things like that whether it’s the shoes the person is wearing or eye color, or if they had any scars, or marks, things that they can’t readily change very quickly.”

If you have any information about the suspect you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

“I just hope that we can find this gentleman, especially because he has robbed four or five places in the Treasure Valley pretty blatantly, just walking around with no mask or anything of that sort, going up waiving guns around,” said Furioso.



